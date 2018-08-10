© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - August 10, 2018

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published August 10, 2018 at 5:32 PM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Delaware primary is less than a month away and we are delving into the various statewide races. Our series of Candidate Conversations continued with the State Auditor's race and the three Democrats  running for for that office – Kathleen Davies, Kathy McGuiness and Dennis Williams.

candidateconvo_auditor_davies__green_08102018.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Auditor Kathleen Davies.

CANDIDATECONVO_AUDITOR_MCGUINESS_GREEN_08102018.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Auditor Kathy McGuiness.

CANDIDATECONVO_AUDITOR_WILLIAMS_GREEN_08102018.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Democratic candidate for State Auditor Dennis Williams.

Delaware HeadlinesState AuditorKathy McGuinessElection 2018Kathleen DaviesDennis E. Williams
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
