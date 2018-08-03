The Green - August 3, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The Delaware primary is just over a month away and we start delving into the various statewide races. Our series of Candidate Conversations begins with the State Auditor's race and the lone Republican running for for that office – James Spadola.

candidateconvo_spadola_green_08032018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for State Auditor James Spadola. Listen • 12:29

August is here and with it - back to school shopping.

Contributor Eileen Dallabrida has more on what retailers and consumers can expect as families get the gear their kids need for the coming school year.

backtoschool_green_08032018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss this year's back-to-school shopping trends Listen • 10:29

In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews photographer Shelly Koon about her exhibit, Wither: Exploration of the Forgotten, on display this month in the Mezzanine Gallery at the Carvel State Building in Wilmington.

38472_artsplaylist_wither_green_08032018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews photographer Shelley Koon about her "Wither: Exploration of the Forgotten" exhibit. Listen • 11:14

And in this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media' Sophia Schmidt chats with People's Festival co-founder Genny Pitts about the festival and her friendship with Bob Marley's family.