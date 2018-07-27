The Green - July 27, 2018
Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:
Christiana Care opened the state’s first epilepsy monitoring unit at its campus in Christiana earlier this year.
And Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino reports, it’s the only place in Delaware where doctors try to induce patients into having a seizure so they can make a diagnosis.
Delaware libraries have added a little hip-hop flavor to their efforts to keep kids reading over the summe
Our Sophia Schmidt sits down with the man behind the hip-hop literacy program being used at libraries around the state as part of their Summer Library Challenge.
Delaware State University’s Dr. Christopher Heckscher has uncovered a correlation between the breeding and migration of one species of songbird and hurricane season severity.
Dr Heckscher’s findings indicate the length of the annual Veery breeding season, when they migrate to South America, as well as the number of eggs they produce, are predictors of hurricane season severity the following summer and fall.
Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke to Dr. Heckscher about his study.
This week on The Green, we bring you the latest episode of A Matter of Facts – featuring a conversation with Dr. John Logsdon on space and space exploration.