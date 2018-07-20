The Green - July 20, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

In response to U.S. tariffs on steel and other exports, the Chinese Government has responded with tariffs on a list of American products, including a 20% tax on corn and soybeans.

Shortly after the move. the price of soybeans on the global market dropped to a ten year low and is currently less than $8.50 a bushel.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino talked to local farmer Richard Wilkins, previous President of the American Soybean Association and current President of the Kent County Farm Bureau, about the tariffs and this year's soybean season.

Between 1954 to 1990, Hagley Museum and Library staff and volunteers interviewed more than 150 individuals who lived and worked in the Brandywine Valley throughout the late nineteenth century and early twentieth century.

Today, researchers, members of the public, and descendants of individuals interviewed can now listen to the full collection of these Brandywine Valley oral histories online.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Roger Horowitz - director of the Center for the History of Business Technology and Society at the Hagley Museum and Library - to gain some insight about this collection.

