The Green - July 13, 2018

President Trump announced his latest nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court this week, and one local legal observer says if conservative Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed, the impact will be substantial. Widener University Delaware Law School dean Rod Smolla joins us to talk about what the brewing battle over Kavanaugh’s confirmation and what a Justice Kavanaugh could mean.

smollascotus_green07132018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Widener Univ. Delaware Law school dean Rod Smolla about U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Listen • 15:59

Gov. John Carney is poised to sign a bill allowing for creation of a statewide system of care for drug overdose patients. And Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino reports on what that may look like and the impact it could have as tool in the battling the opiod crisis.

odcare_green07132018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino reports on the First State's effort to develop a statewide system of care for overdose patients. Listen • 5:30

This week's Arts Playlist has the details on “Fortify Fest,” a new one-day music festival coming to Fort DuPont this fall.

artsplaylist_fortifyfest_green07132018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews “Fortify Fest” festival coordinator Mark Kleinschmidt. Listen • 10:44

In this week's Enlighten Me, we offer another sampling of work produced by students in our Generation Voice youth media program. This time, students off a snapshot of their lives, looking back on the past year.