The Green - June 29, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Technology continues to change the medical landscape in a multitude of ways. Among the latest examples is how certain surgeries are handled.

Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes tells us some Delaware hospitals surgeons can now turn to robots to help perform minimally invasive operations.

ROBOTSURGERY_GREEN_06292018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes reports on use of robotic technology for surgeries in the First State. Listen • 5:00

The First State is about to get another Hall of Fame, but like many of others locally, it will lack a physical presence – at least for now.

The Delaware Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its first class on July 15, beginning its effort to recognize an remember those that made lasting impression on the state’s often underrated music scene.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a look at this new hall of fame - who’s being inducted, where it will live for now and what its future could look like.

ROCKHALL_GREEN_06292018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the new Delaware Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Listen • 13:15

A $38 million project restoring Fowler Beach at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge following Hurricane Sandy was expected to attract spawning horseshoe crabs and migrating shorebirds that feed off their eggs.

But Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes tells us it also drew some unexpected guests - piping plovers.

PRIMEHOOKPLOVER_GREEN_06292018.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes reports on an unexpected biological response to a beach restoration project. Listen • 3:59

The Music School of Delaware is reflecting on a year of unprecedented growth and community support for its new Milford Branch location.

And in this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Music School of Delaware president and CEO Kate Ransom about that downstate growth.

ARTSPLAY_MUSICSCHOOL_GREEN_06292018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Music School of Delaware president and CEO Kate Ransom. Listen • 7:30

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we check in with our Generation Voice Youth Media project at WMPH and Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School Distrit to highlight work done this year by students there. We hear four pieces from students discussing where they find "sanctuary."