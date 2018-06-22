The Green - June 22, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The 2018 edition of the Firefly Music Festival is in the books, and it’s seventh year in Dover appeared to go well.

Contributor Rob Kalesse was there covering the four-day event for Delaware Public Media. He stops by The Green this week to chat about the local act that performed, Dover based hip-hop artist Amilion The Poet, Newark’s Rainbow Records setting up shop at the popular Dogfish Head tent and more.

fireflyrecap_green_06222018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Rob Kalesse discuss the 2018 Firefly Festival. Listen • 9:30

A business that’s been a North Wilmington landmark for decades has closed its doors for good last week. Our Sophia Schmidt helps us say good-bye to Sweeney’s Bakery after 60 years of delivering sweets and treats to Brandywine Hundred residents.

sweeneys_green_06222018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt looks back at Sweeney's Bakery and its 60 years in Brandywine Hundred. Listen • 8:43

We also have the latest episode of A Matter of Facts, featuring a conversation with Pulitzer Prize nominated photojournalist Jim Graham.

Graham and host Nancy Karibjanian take a critical look at the state of photojouralism, and if we can truly believe what we see in the news.