© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

The Green - June 22, 2018

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published June 22, 2018 at 4:51 PM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

The 2018 edition of the Firefly Music Festival is in the books, and it’s seventh year in Dover appeared to go well.

Contributor Rob Kalesse was there covering the four-day event for Delaware Public Media.  He stops by The Green this week to chat about the local act that performed, Dover based hip-hop artist Amilion The Poet, Newark’s Rainbow Records setting up shop at the popular Dogfish Head tent and more.

fireflyrecap_green_06222018.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Rob Kalesse discuss the 2018 Firefly Festival.

A business that’s been a North Wilmington landmark for decades has closed its doors for good last week. Our Sophia Schmidt helps us say good-bye to Sweeney’s Bakery after 60 years of delivering sweets and treats to Brandywine Hundred residents.

sweeneys_green_06222018.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt looks back at Sweeney's Bakery and its 60 years in Brandywine Hundred.

We also have the latest episode of A Matter of Facts,  featuring a conversation with Pulitzer Prize nominated photojournalist Jim Graham.

Graham and host Nancy Karibjanian take a critical look at the state of photojouralism, and if we can truly believe what we see in the news.

matteroffacts_ep4_green_062232018.mp3
"A Matter of Facts" podcast - Episode 4 - a conversation with Pulitzer Prize nominated photojournalist Jim Graham about the news we through the lens of a camera.

Delaware Headlines
Delaware Public Media
See stories by Delaware Public Media
Related Content
Load More