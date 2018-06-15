The Green - June 15, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

It’s Father’s day weekend - and as people celebrate the impact their dad has in their life, we look at an organization trying to help single men and those just out of prison embrace this role in their children’s lives. Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt has a conversation with Ajawavi Ajavon, founder of the group Every Man Counts.

helpingdads_green_06152018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sophia Schmidt interviews Ajawavi Ajavon, founder or Every Man Counts. Listen • 10:00

Regulation 225, the state's proposed anti-discrimination regulation for public schools, could make Delaware could be the first state to allow minors to self-identify their race and gender. Much of the debate surrounding this regulation has focused on the implications for transgender students. But Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller reports there's also controversy over the inclusion of race - controversary that came as a surprise.

selfidreg_green_06152018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller reports on racial identity and Regulation 225. Listen • 4:30

The Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” based on a fictional young adult novel, chronicles the events that lead to one teen’s suicide and contains depictions of mental illness, sexual assault and cyberbullying.

The show’s second season is out and is again raising serious concerns among parents, mental health professionals and educators about appropriate ways to communicate with teens and pre-teens about these issues - and the show’s appropriateness for these age groups.

Delaware Public Media's kelli Steele spoke with two groups joining in this conversation, The Beau Biden Foundation and the Jed Foundation.

13reasons_green_06152018.mp3 Delaware Pubic Media's Kelli Steele interviews Beau Biden Foundation executive director Patty Dailey Lewis and Jed Foundation director of high school programming Sarah Gorman about "13 Reasons Why." Listen • 21:29

This week's Enlighten Me segment features more work from student journalists at the University of Delaware, highlighting stories of interest and importance found on the UD campus in Newark.