The Green - June 8, 2018

The Rehoboth Beach ocean outfall went live at the end of May. It’s now discharging treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean.

The city has been working on this project for years after being mandated to stop discharging into the Lewes Rehoboth Canal. But the environmental opposition to this project remains and raises the question of oversight does the outfall need going forward.

Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes has been following this story and joins us this week to offer some perspective.

June is LGBTQ Pride Month around the country, and the City of Wilmington is officially recognizing it this year for the first time. Delaware Public Media’s Sophia Schmidt sat down with a Wilmington-area LGBT community organizer to discuss what that means.

The historic, 115-acre Penn Farm in New Castle is enjoying something of a renaissance, thanks in no small part to students and staff at William Penn High School and the Colonial School District.

Contributor Larry Nagengast takes a look at how the school and district’s initiatives at Penn Farm are blossoming and what it means for both the farm and the students involved. Plus, he updates other efforts to perserve the farm and keep it relevant.

Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes presents its 52nd Annual Art Show next month on the streets around the church at Second and Market Streets in downtown Lewes.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Barbara Hames, the chair of publicity and marketing for the show - as well as a pair of exhibitors.