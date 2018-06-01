The Green - June 1, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Later this month, the Firefly Music Festival returns to Dover for a 7th year, and once again it's put a local artist on the bill.

We have conversation with - and music from - this year's choice, Dover hip-hop artist Amillion the Poet, ahead of his Firefly appearance.

firefly_amillion_green_06012018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Dover hip-hop artist Amillion the Poet and he performs "The Road to Firefly." Listen • 14:14

When it comes to treating strokes, time is of the essence to prevent a patient from rapidly losing brain cells.

Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes takes us to Christiana Hospital this week to learn more about how Christiana Care’s innovative work treating strokes makes it the place stroke victims from around Delaware are sent for care.

stroke_christiana_green_06012018.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes reports on Christiana Care's stroke care. Listen • 5:15

And we head back to the University of Delaware and its Center for Political Communication to get the latest election-related analysis in a brand new episode of the Midterm Matters podcast.