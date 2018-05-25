The Green - May 25, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Delaware appears on track to be one of the first states, if not the first, to offer a full menu of sports bets after the U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down a federal ban on sports gambling.

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sat down Delaware Park president Bll Fasy to discuss what full-scale sports betting will look like and how much the state and its casinos stand to earn.

SPORTSBETTING_GREEN_05252018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Park president Bill Fasy about the roll-out of full sports betting in Delaware. Listen • 13:00

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer – and Delaware’s all-important summer tourism season.

The state’s tourism industry has grown steadily in recent years with a record 9 million people visiting the First State in 2016, generating about $3.9 billion in revenue.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino chats with State Tourism Director Liz Keller this week about ways Delaware is trying to keep those numbers growing.

SUMMERTOURISM_GREEN_05252018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews State Tourism Director Liz Keller about Delaware's summer tourism season. Listen • 8:47

The Hagley Museum and Library has acquired the Frank E. Schoonover Negatives Collection from the Delaware Art Museum. The Schoonover Collection documents the life and work of the noted artist and illustrator who was part of the golden age of magazine illustration between 1890 to 1940.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Kevin Martin, curator of audio, visual and digital collections at Hagley, and Schoonover’s grandson, John, about the Schoonover Collection.

ARTSPLAYLIST_SCOONOVER_GREEN_05252018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Hagley Museum curator of audio, visual and digital collections Kevin Martin and John Schoonover about the Frank E. Schoonover Negatives Collection. Listen • 14:14

In this week's Enlighten Me, we mark this weekend's 2018 Commencement at the University of Delaware by putting the spotlight in UD student journalists - featuring a trio of feature created by Communication majors at the school.