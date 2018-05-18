The Green - May 18, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Last year, contributor Larry Nagengast examined a shake-up at Design Lab charter high school – a shake-up that came just months after the school won a five-year, $10 million grant from the XQ Super School Project to design a prototypical high school of the future.

The shake-up involved issues surrounding school leadership and structure of the school - which opened in August 2015. And those issues raised questions about the future of the Super School Project grant.

This week, Larry Nagengast revisits this story to offer an update of where Design Lab stands as the current school year draws to a close and the school graduates its first senior class next month.

designlab_green_05182018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Delaware Design Lab charter school. Listen • 12:29

Gene editing is being touted as a breakthrough technology with the ability to revolutionize how we treat cancer and other diseases. And scientists at Christiana Care’s Gene Editing Institute have been engineering a pair of molecular scissors to do gene editing and help diagnose and assist in treatments for cancer.

Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes visited Christiana Care to learn more about how it’s using gene editing – and addressing the ethical questions that come with it.

37749_geneedit_green_05182018.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes examines gene editing work at Christiana Care. Listen • 4:45

Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has created a podcast– A Matter of Facts – to delve into to how identify what are trustworthy and reliable sources of news and information. This week, we bring you the latest episode of A Matter of Facts, featuring a conversation with investigative journalist and Univ. Of Delaware professor McKay Jenkins about the implications of genetic engineering and industrial food production on the food we eat.