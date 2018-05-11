The Green - May 11, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

Driverless vehicles may be the wave of the future, but what if? What if a system somehow built into our roadway infrastructure could tell those vehicles whether to speed up or slow down as they merge onto Interstate 95, or where to turn off Kirkwood Highway to avoid a traffic jam a half-mile ahead?

Contributor Larry Nagengast got a first hand look at an experiment now under way in the University of Delaware’s Mechanical Engineering department that’s is trying to figure out whether such a system might work and, if so, how it might be put together.

udsmartcity_green_051118.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss "smart city" research for driverless cars being conducted at UD. Listen • 11:14

In less than a month, the City of Rehoboth Beach will start discharging treated wastewater through an outfall pipe into the Atlantic Ocean.

This week, Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes chatted with Chris Bason, executive director at Center for the Inland Bays, on what it will mean for water quality in the inland bays once Rehoboth stops discharging its wastewater into the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal.

rboutfall_green_05112018.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes interviews Delaware Center for the Inland Bays Executive Director Chris about the Rehoboth Outfall's impact on inland bays water quality. Listen • 7:00

As the weather gets warmer and people spend more time outdoors, diseases passed to people through by tick, mosquito and flea bites become a bigger concern. Among those at the top of the list is Lyme Disease. The Centers for Disease Control lists Lyme disease as the state’s top tick borne disease,

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Paula Eggers, Delaware Division of Public Health's infectious disease epidemiologist, about a new Lyme Disease Awareness Campaign campaign in the First State.

lymedisease_green_05112018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Div. of Public Health infectious disease epidemiologist Paula Eggers about Lyme disease. Listen • 9:59

Jean Dahlgren is the new president of the Delaware College of Art and Design. She starts August 1st, but Delaware Public Media's Kelli Stelle chatted with her earlier this month about her background, and her plans for DCAD for our latest edition of Arts Playlist.

artsplaylst_dcadprez_green_05112018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews incoming Delaware College of Art and Design President Jean Dahlgren. Listen • 9:30

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we visit Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District - home to WMPH and our Generation Voice Youth project to hear an award-winning student piece.

Mount Pleasant junior Amaya Williams' feature on "Colorism" earned a first place award in the Delaware Press Association’s 2018 High School Communications Contest, and first place in the National Federation of Press Women’s national high school competition. We give you a chance to hear her prize-winning work on The Green this week.