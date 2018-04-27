The Green - April 27, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:

This week, we have a special edition of The Green.

We return to the University of Delaware Journalism Program’s speaker series – The Front Page Café. The series brings journalists to UD to highlight their work, and tell their stories.

Earlier this month, two guests came to the Deer Park Tavern in Newark to discuss the proposed summit between North Korea and the United States. One - Mark Bowden - is an author and national correspondent for The Atlantic, who recently wrote a piece entitled "A Trump-Kim Summit: 'Why the Hell Not?.'" He was joined by UD Political Science and International Relations professor Dr. Stuart Kaufman.

At this event, recorded April 16th, Bowden and Kaufman urged caution in such talks and answered audience questions about a summit and its implications.

Front Page Café Part 1 - Mark Bowden and Dr. Stuart Kaufman discuss a possible U.S./North Korea summit.

Front Page Café Part 2 - Mark Bowden and Dr. Stuart Kaufman answer audience questions about a possible U.S./North Korea summit.

The Front Page Café that aired on The Green was edited to fit the show's time constraints. The full, unedited version of the event can be heard below: