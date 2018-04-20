The Green - April 20, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

A group of Delmarva Power workers have returned to the First State after a stint helping restore power to areas of Puerto Rico still recovering from Hurricane Maria. Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes spoke with one of those workers about their efforts and experiences in Puerto Rico.

delmarva_puertorico_green_04202018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes interviews Delmarva Power journeyman line mechanic Chad Rodriguez about working to restore power in Puerto Rico. Listen • 9:30

Delaware Shakespeare is prepping for its 2018 season. Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele discusses what it has in store this year with David Stradley, producing artistic director of Delaware Shakespeare: in our latest Arts Playlist.

37368_artsplay_delshakes_green_04202018.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Shakespeare's producing artistic director David Stradley. Listen • 7:45

Plus, we bring you a new episode of the UD Center for Political Communication’s "Midterm Matters" podcast featuring Center for Political Communication Associate Director Dr. Lindsay Hoffman, along with Dr. Danna Young, UD Associate Professor of Communication discussing the Center for Political Communication's "Shut up and Dribble" poll, House Speaker Paul Ryan's decision not to run again, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg's appearance on Capitol Hill and more.