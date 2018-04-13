The Green - April 13, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

It appears the clock is about to finally run out on the historic Forwood School. After years of slowly crumbling, the building, a landmark in central Brandywine Hundred since 1799, will soon come completely down, before being resurrected in a different form.

Contributor Larry Nagengast first looked into the condition and ultimate fate of the Forwood School back in August 2016. This week, he offers an update on the property and what comes next.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the demise of the Forwood School in Brandywine Hundred.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions held hearings this week on a bill to combat the opioid crisis. And Delaware’s Jennifer Donahue testified. She’s the Child Abuse Investigation Coordinator at the state’s Office of Child Advocate. In a conversation with Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino, Donahue outlines how she would like to see federal funds used to help those babies and their mothers.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews Jennifer Donahue, Child Abuse Investigation Coordinator at the state's Office of Child Advocate, about opioid legislation in Congress.

The Hagley Museum and Library in Wilmington is partnering with Tsinghua University in Beijing to mount a exhibition in China in 2018. The unique exhibition, featuring dozens of the museum’s 19th-century patent models, will travel to four cities in China this year.

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Hagley executive director David Cole chats with Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele more about the exhibition titled: “Spirit of Invention: 19th Century U.S. Patent Models from the Hagley Museum and Library:

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Hagley Museum executive director David Cole about the "Spirit of Invention: 19th Century U.S. Patent Models from the Hagley Museum and Library" exhibition going to China.

Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has created a podcast– “A Matter of Facts” – to delve into to how identify what are trustworthy and reliable sources of news and information. This week, we bring you the latest episode of “A Matter of Facts," featuring a conversation with Dr. Danielle Ofri about seeking the best information on our health and our healthcare and how can we better communicate with our own doctor.