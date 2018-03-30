The Green - March 30, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

This week, we have a special edition of The Green.

We return to the University of Delaware Journalism Program’s speaker series – The Front Page Café. The series brings journalists to UD to highlight their work, and tell their stories.

The latest guest to visit the Deer Park Tavern in Newark was documentary photographer Tristan Spinski, a UD alum and son of the late Victor Spinski, a UD professor of ceramics. Spinski’s work has appeared in The New York Times, Mother Jones, Audubon, Bloomberg, Politico and Rolling Stone.

At this event, recorded March 19th, Spinski discusses his work, specifically his efforts to document land management issues.

fromt_page_photopt1.mp3 Front Page Café Part 1 - documentary photographer Tristan Spinski discusses his work, including "Sweet Land." Listen • 30:09