The Green - March 30, 2018
Cattle feed lot outside of Midland, Texas. From the series "Sweet Land" — an ongoing series that examines the the consciousness and vulnerabilities of a human-altered landscape atop the Ogallala Aquifer. ";
African elephant foot stool with zebra skin cushion, photographed for The New York Times at the US Fish and Wildlife Repository outside of Denver, Colo. in April of 2017.
Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:
This week, we have a special edition of The Green.
We return to the University of Delaware Journalism Program’s speaker series – The Front Page Café. The series brings journalists to UD to highlight their work, and tell their stories.
The latest guest to visit the Deer Park Tavern in Newark was documentary photographer Tristan Spinski, a UD alum and son of the late Victor Spinski, a UD professor of ceramics. Spinski’s work has appeared in The New York Times, Mother Jones, Audubon, Bloomberg, Politico and Rolling Stone.
At this event, recorded March 19th, Spinski discusses his work, specifically his efforts to document land management issues.
fromt_page_photopt1.mp3
Front Page Café Part 1 - documentary photographer Tristan Spinski discusses his work, including "Sweet Land."
frontpage_photopt2.mp3
Front Page Café Part 2 - Tristan Spinski's question and answer session with audience.