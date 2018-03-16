The Green - March 16, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

We’ve heard the story before – a struggling charter school looking to a way to avoid closing. But in the case of the Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security, it may have a lifeline some other charters on the verge of shuttering did not. The Colonial School District is willing to lend a hand and take the school under it wing. And the state this week signed off on a plan to make it happen, but there are still some hurdles to overcome. Contributor Larry Nagengast took a look at the Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security’s situation and the possible road map to staying open.

PUBSAFETYCHARTER_GREEN_031618.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the future of the Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security. Listen • 10:59

The Rehoboth Art League puts the spotlight on the works of 250 young artists starting this weekend. Students from 25 public and private schools are featured in the 22nd Annual “Young at Art” exhibit opening at the Arts League’s campus in Henlopen Acres. For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Paula Holloway, education programs director at the Art League, about the exhibit.

ARTSPLAYLISTYOUTH_GREEN_031618.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Rehoboth Art League education programs director Paula Holloway about the "Young at Art" exhibit. Listen • 6:01

How news and information are consumed has been radically transformed in recent years thanks to social media, 24/7 news channels, talk radio and citizen journalism. What’s real news? What fake news? We’ll hear more about deciphering the reliable from unreliable when it comes to news and information in the inaugural edition of the “A Matter of Facts” podcast from Delaware Humanities.