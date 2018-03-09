The Green - March 9, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

Students across the country, including here in the First State, are expected to hold a school walk-out next week – advocating for more to be done to curb gun violence in the wake of last month’s school shooting in Florida Contributor Larry Nagengast examines how this walk-out may play out here in Delaware.

STUDENTPROTEST_GREEN_030918.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss First State students plans to join the National School Walkout. Listen • 12:30

The University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication is teaming up with Delaware Public Media to produce a new podcast focused on this year's midterm elections. We offer a taste to what that podcast will offer this week.

MIDTERMMATTERS_GREEN030918.mp3 The Green features a sample of the inaugural "Midterm Matters" podcast produced by the UD Center for Political Communication and Delaware Public Media. Listen • 17:30

In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steel introduces us to Sam McGarvey, the winner of this year’s state Poetry Out Loud contest, who offers a sample of his winning performance.

ARTSPLAYLISTPOETRY_GREEN030918.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews 2018 Delaware Poetry Out Load champion Sam McGarvey. Listen • 10:30

This week's Enlighten Me features Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes, who got a first hand look at DNREC's work to track the American eel in Sussex County in hopes better managing the species.