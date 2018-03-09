© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - March 9, 2018

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published March 9, 2018 at 12:24 PM EST
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

Students across the country, including here in the First State, are expected to hold a school walk-out next week – advocating for more to be done to curb gun violence in the wake of last month’s school shooting in Florida  Contributor Larry Nagengast examines how this walk-out may play out here in Delaware.

STUDENTPROTEST_GREEN_030918.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss First State students plans to join the National School Walkout.

The University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication is teaming up with Delaware Public Media to produce a new podcast focused on this year's midterm elections.  We offer a taste to what that podcast will offer this week.

MIDTERMMATTERS_GREEN030918.mp3
The Green features a sample of the inaugural "Midterm Matters" podcast produced by the UD Center for Political Communication and Delaware Public Media.

In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steel introduces us to Sam McGarvey, the winner of this year’s state Poetry Out Loud contest, who offers a sample of his winning performance.

ARTSPLAYLISTPOETRY_GREEN030918.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews 2018 Delaware Poetry Out Load champion Sam McGarvey.

This week's Enlighten Me features Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes, who got a first hand look at DNREC's work to track the American eel in Sussex County in hopes better managing the species.

ENLIGHTENMEEEL_GREEN030918.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes reports on DNREC's eel tracking efforts to inform a coastwide management plan.

