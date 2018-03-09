The Green - March 9, 2018
Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:
Students across the country, including here in the First State, are expected to hold a school walk-out next week – advocating for more to be done to curb gun violence in the wake of last month’s school shooting in Florida Contributor Larry Nagengast examines how this walk-out may play out here in Delaware.
The University of Delaware's Center for Political Communication is teaming up with Delaware Public Media to produce a new podcast focused on this year's midterm elections. We offer a taste to what that podcast will offer this week.
In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steel introduces us to Sam McGarvey, the winner of this year’s state Poetry Out Loud contest, who offers a sample of his winning performance.
This week's Enlighten Me features Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes, who got a first hand look at DNREC's work to track the American eel in Sussex County in hopes better managing the species.