The Green - March 2, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

In the wake of the recent school shooting in Florida, teachers find themselves in the middle of a debate on guns, including the possibility of arming them to increase school security. We hear from the head of the state’s largest teachers union, DSEA president Mike Matthews, about teachers’ role in this issue and planned school day protests by students.

DSEAGUNS_GREEN030218.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller interviews DSEA president Mike Matthews. Listen • 10:45

The hundreds of thousands of tons of manure produced each year the DelMarVa poultry industry - so close to the Chesapeake Bay and other waterways - worries residents throughout the region. Contributor Pamela D'Angelo has more on how some of those concerns are being addressed on Virginia's Eastern Shore and what First State officials are saying.

CHIXMANURE_GREEN030218.mp3 Contributor Pamela D'Angelo reports on how Delaware and other states in the region are addressing concerns about managing poultry manure. Listen • 6:45

Opera Delaware, the nation’s 11th oldest professional opera company, is celebrating its 73rd season. And part of that celebration is Opera Delaware’s 2018 Opera Festival, slated for April 28th through May 6th.

For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with Opera Delaware’s General Director Brendan Cooke to talk about this year’s Festival.

ARTSPLAYLIST_OPERA_GREEN030218.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews OperaDelaware's General Director Brendan Cooke. Listen • 12:15

Last fall’s University of Delaware Center for Political Communication’s National Agenda series "As We Stand, Divided," focused on the various divisions the country faces these days, gender, geographic, religious, cultural, or political. But in addition to hearing from various speakers about these divides and their impact, the Center for Political Communication also wanted to hear from students.

That led to the Voices of the Divide audio essay contest – where students who feel marginalized had a chance to tell their stories about the divisions and divides they’ve experienced in short 2-4 minute essays.

And in this week’s Enlighten Me, we present the 3 essays judged the best of the 50 submitted.