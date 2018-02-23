The Green - February 23, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

Earlier this month, Congress passed a two year budget deal, but failed to come up with a fix for DACA – and handling the undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children known as Dreamers who face deportation if nothing is done renew the program that allows them to stay in the U.S.

When lawmakers return to Capitol Hill next week after a brief recess this week, the DACA debate is likely to resume along with debate over gun control in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Florida.

Delaware’s senior Senator Tom Carper visited The Green this week to discuss these issues and more.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Sen. Tom Carper.

The latest effort to address the needs of students in the Christina School District’s Wilmington schools cleared a significant hurdle earlier this month. After six months of work and discussion, the district’s school board, superintendant and teachers union agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding with Gov. John Carney and the state’s Department of education - the framework for a plan to improve K-8 education for at least 1,400 kids in the state’s largest city.

But it is just a framework.

Contributor Larry Nagengast talked to the various parties involved about what’s next in the process and the potential roadblocks still lurking along the way. He visited The Green this week to walk us through what he learned.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss what's next for the Christina School District's Wilmington schools.

Phillip C. Showell Elementary School in Selbyville, is teaming up with local artist John Donato to create a special “History of Selbyville” mural in one of the school’s hallways.

For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke with Laurie Hall, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School art teacher and the murals’ creator and artist John Donato.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Phillip C. Showell Elementary School art teacher Laurie Hall, and artist John Donato.

The Delaware Joint Legislative Council has approved creating a memorial honoring women who served in the U.S. military at Legislative Hall.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller talks to Delaware City resident and former Marine Cheryl Dennis, who came up with idea.