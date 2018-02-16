The Green - February 16, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

We have a special edition of the show this week.

We return to the University of Delaware Journalism Program’s Front Page Café, which brings journalists and other writers to UD discuss their work and tell their stories.

The featured speaker Pultizer Prize winning journalist David Cay Johnston, discussing his book It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration is Doing to America.

We bring you David Cay Johnston’s complete discussion of his book and the question and answer session with the audience on hand for the event at the Deer Park Tavern in Newark.

frontpage_johnston1_021618.mp3 Front Page Café Part 1 - David Cay Johnston discusses book "It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration is Doing to America" and the Trump presidency. Listen • 20:43