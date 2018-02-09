The Green - February 9, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

After years of fits and starts, the long awaited DE Turf sports complex finally opened last year in Frederica – four years after its initial ground breaking ceremony and some 10 years after it was first proposed.

It was billed as a venue that would drive tourism to the First State by hosting a wide variety of sports tournaments on its 12 artificial turf fields – bringing athletes and their families into Delaware stay at hotels and spend their money.

Nearly a year later, we check in with DE Turf Executive Director Chris Giacomucci to see how well the facility is delivering on that promise.

DETURF_GREEN020918.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interview DE Turf executive director Chris Giacomucci. Listen • 14:00

Toward the end of 2017, Wilmington-based pharmaceutical company Incyte announced it was starting a clinical trial for a drug it hopes could be used to treat a rare blood cancer.

Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes spoke with Incyte’s Group Vice President of Oncology Targeted Therapeutics Peter Langmuir about the status of the trial and how the drug could revolutionize treatment.

INCYTEDRUG_GREEN020918.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes interviews Incyte’s Group Vice President of Oncology Targeted Therapeutics Peter Langmuir. Listen • 10:30

Delaware State University hosted a public screening of a new documentary about the school’s history this week. “Delaware State University: A Legacy of Opportunity” is a film about the beginnings of Delaware's Historically Black College

For this month’s History Matters, produced in conjunction with the Delaware Historical Society, Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino sat down with Delaware Humanities Executive Director Marilyn Whittington, who helped get the project off the ground.

HISTORYMATTERS_DSU_GREEN020918.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino interviews Delaware Humanities Executive Director Marilyn Whittington about "“Delaware State University: A Legacy of Opportunity.” Listen • 12:01

It’s been nearly a year since since Delaware State Police Corporal Stephen Ballard was shot and killed investigating a suspicious vehicle at a Bear-area Wawa. Now, a community fund started in his memory is working to raise money.

The Ballard Community Fund will hold its first major fundraiser - a benefit dinner - in April. Corporal Ballard’s widow Louise Cummings created the fund through the Delaware Community Foundation last December - starting it with $25,000 of her own money.

For this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele recently sat down with Cummings to talk about the fund, the dinner and the past year since her husband’s death.