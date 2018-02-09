Enlighten Me: Ballard Community Fund benefit dinner scheduled for April

A fund created to honor the late Delaware State Police Corporal Stephen Ballard is getting ready to hold is first major fundraiser.

Corporal Ballard’s widow, Louise Cummings, launched the Ballard Community Fund through the Delaware Community Foundation last December - and got it started with $25,000 of her own money.

“In December I had been working through the fall with the Delaware Community Foundation trying to figure out what exactly I wanted to do and settled on creating the Ballard Community Fund. And I did it this way so that it would be open to several organizations in the community. So my husband loved to work in the community and did a lot through being a State trooper and then also with mentoring,” said Cummings.

They hope to build on that financial foundation with their inaugural benefit dinner this April.

Cummings says money raised will help fund a $2,500 annual grant to help support a Delaware community organization’s efforts.

“I love to keep his memory and his legacy alive through the community. I mean that’s really where he had a huge impact. And I’m still hearing stories from people; I tell everyone, I love to hear your stories of how you interacted with my husband and how he either helped or supported you. I love that. That really makes me feel good,” Cummings said.

Any organization can receive the grant - but Cummings says they’d like to help those working with children and veterans --- or on education, domestic violence, mental health, and women’s rights.



Cpl. Ballard was shot and killed outside a Bear-area Wawa last April while investigating a suspicious vehicle. He was the first DSP Trooper killed in the line of duty since 1972.

Cummings says the Ballard Community Fund Benefit dinner will be held April 20th at the White Clay Creek Country Club in Wilmington. Tickets are $125 and she hopes to raise another $25,000 through the event.

You can get tickets bu logging on to eventbrite.com and typing in Ballard.