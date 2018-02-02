The Green - February 2, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

Earlier this month Philadelphia Energy Solutions, which operates the East Coast’s largest refinery complex in South Philadelphia, filed for bankruptcy. That move has some at PFB Energy’s Delaware City Refinery raising red flags, saying the primary issue causing Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ financial woes is also a problem for the First State refinery. Contributor Jon Hurdle examines what that issue is and where it's headed.

DELREFINERY_GREEN020218.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the impact federally mandated renewable fuel credits called RINs may have on the Delaware City Refinery. Listen • 9:01

The ongoing battle over immigration, and the fate of so-called Dreamers brought to the U.S. as children can be felt on the Delaware State Univ. campus where some Dreamers are lobbying Congress to strike a deal. Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller sat down with one Dreamer at DSU to hear her story and perspective on the immigration debate.

DREAMER_GREEN020218.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Sarah Mueller interviews Delaware State University student Dulce Guerrero, a DACA Dreamer. Listen • 9:28

308 people in Delaware died from overdoses in 2016, and when the remaining toxicology reports come in for 2017 - it’s likely number of opioid overdose deaths last year will surpass that 2016 total. As lawmakers and medical experts statewide seek to stem that upward trend, one issue that arises is the availability of beds for people who want help getting clean. Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino has more on the debate surrounding sober living and inpatient treatment beds for people struggling with opioid addiction.

OPIOID_GREEN020218.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino reports on the value of adding more sober living and inpatient treatment beds for people struggling with opioid addiction. Listen • 6:16

Since 2012, the Ladybug Music Festival in Wilmington has put the spotlight on women’s music with a free block party that’s grown into a two-day event with 75 acts and 10,000 attendees. Now, they are trying to extend Ladybug’s reach downstate, announcing they’re bringing another version of the event to Milford this September. For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chatted with Ladybug’s organizers at Gable Music Ventures, CEO Gayle Dillman and President/COO Jeremy Hebbel, about the event’s expansion downstate.

ARTSPLAYLIST_LADYBUG_GREEN020218.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele interviews Gable Music Ventures CEO Gayle Dillman and President/COO Jeremy Hebbel about expanding The Ladybug Festival to Milford. Listen • 10:45

Last fall, James Spadola, an Iraq War vet, former Newark policeman and one-time State Senate candidate, launched the podcast “Elected Officials of America” with the goal of interviewing lawmakers – largely unheralded ones – in all 50 states. But the focus is not on policy and positions. Instead, it delves into their backstories and reasons for getting into politics. Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviewed Spadola about the podcast and its efforts to humanize politicians.