The Green - January 26, 2018

Gov. John Carney presented his state budget plan for 2019 this week, explaining how he’d pay for the priorities he laid out in his offered his State of the State address a week ago. We have highlights from Carney's budget plan.

GOP lawmakers had a lot of questions about how much initiatives Gov. Carney laid out in his State of the State address would cost, and said they'd be listening very closely when he presented his budget proposal. So what was their initial response to Carney's spending plan? Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne talked to a pair of Republicans after Carney's Thursday presentation.

From the wide variety of charter school concepts to career pathways and language immersion, there’s no shortage of efforts to find innovative ways to educate First State students. Another came together last fall. It’s a pilot program called Dual School. It allows students to worked independently to find solutions to a business or social problem they find intriguing. Contributor Larry Nagengast took a closer look at Dual School and the initial feedback its received.

If you visit Rehoboth Beach City Hall, you may notice it has a bit of a new look. Some of Delaware’s most talented photographers and artists are exhibiting their work there and in this week’s Arts Playlist Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with Rehoboth’s Communications Director Krys Johnson and one of the photographers featured - Dick Snyder, president of the Coastal Camera Club - to discuss this this City Hall art exhibition