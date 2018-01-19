The Green - January 19, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

Gov. John Carney delivered his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly this week. In a just over 30 minute speech, he recounted where he saw progress during his first year in office and outlined his priorities for the coming year. We take a look at some of the key segments of the speech.

CARNEYSTATEOSTATE011918.mp3 Highlights from Gov. John Carney's State of the State address Listen • 18:46

Following Gov. Carney’s State of the State address, we survey some lawmakers for the reaction to the agenda he laid out. From the Republican side side of the aisle, we heard from House Minority leader Danny Short and Senate Minority Whip Greg Lavelle. On the Democratic side, we chatted with State Rep. Helene Keeley.

STATEOFSTATEREAX011918.mp3 Listen to lawmaker interviews following Gov. Carney's State of the State address. Listen • 16:01

As part of a larger initiative to create artistic exchanges with Chinese artists and art groups, The Delaware Contemporary will host an event next month called “China Pop: Contemporary Year of the Dog.”

In this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Joseph Gonzales, executive director of The Delaware Contemporary, about the February 16th event and exchanges between The Delaware Contemporary, its affiliated artists and China-based arts organizations and artists.