The Green - January 12, 2018

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

Delaware is taking another look at getting into the offshore wind power game through a working group set up Gov. John Carney last summer. Contributor Jon Hurdle looked at the initial efforts of Carney’s wind working group and joins us to discuss what he found.

WINDPOWER_GREEN11218.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the initial efforts of Gov. Carney's offshore wind working group. Listen • 12:00

We also sit down with Delaware Transit Corp. CEO John Sisson to discuss DART’s efforts to add vehicles using renewable fuels to its transit fleet.

DARTVEHICLES_GREEN11218.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews DART CEO John Sisson about renewable fuel vehicles in DART's fleet. Listen • 12:00

This week's Arts Playlist highlights the local version of a national community service project that seeks to help kids in crisis through art kits.

ARTSCARTS_GREEN11218.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele interviews Jefferson Awards Foundation National Director Michelle Fidance and Delaware College of Arts and Design Development Director Renee Garnick about Emma’s Arts Kits Listen • 8:00

And this week's Enlighten Me brings you more work from students in our Generation Voice youth media program at Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District.