The Green - December 22, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

The University of Delaware’s Journalism Program recently launched a new speaker series – The Front Page Café – bringing journalists and other writers to UD to highlight their work, and tell their stories.

The series held its inaugural event last month, welcoming Kathryn Miles to the Deer Park Tavern to discuss her latest book, Quakeland: On the Road to America's Next Devastating Earthquake. In the book, Miles, who earned her doctorate in English at UD in 2001, hit the road to look at where the next devastating earthquake in the U.S. will happen and how prepared communities across the country are for it and its aftermath.

Delaware Public Media is partnering with the UD Journalism Program to bring you Front Page Café – and recorded this first edition on November 14th.

frontpageseg1_green12222017.mp3 Front Page Café Part 1 - Kathryn Miles discusses Quakeland: On the Road to America's Next Devastating Earthquake. Listen • 25:13