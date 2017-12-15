The Green - December 15, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

The latest plan to help bolster Wilmington schools is running into some familiar road blocks. Contributor Larry Nagengast delves into the draft memorandum of understanding involving Gov. John Carney's administration and the Christina School District, and hurdles it faces to coming to fruition.

CHRISTINAMOU-GREEN-121517.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Gov. Carney's effort to boost Wilmington schools and the challenges it faces. Listen • 13:45

Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes continues her examination of how Allen Harim and Artesian’s plan to handle treated wastewater from a Harbeson poultry plant will work with a visit to a similar Artesian facility in Middletown.

MIDDLETOWNWATER-GREEN-121517.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes visits Artesian's wastewater facility in Middletown. Listen • 5:15

Live Nation is now running The Queen in Wilmington, replacing World Café Live. The move has already brought changes and there's the promise of more to come. Contributor Rob Kalesse takes an closer look on Live Nation's impact on The Queen.

LIVENATIONQUEEN-GREEN-121517.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Rob Kalesse discuss changes at The Queen in Wilmington since Live Nation took over the venue. Listen • 11:29

And in this week's Enlighten Me, we put the spotlight on Great Thanksgiving Listen interviews produced by students in our Generation Voice youth media project at Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District.