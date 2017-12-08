The Green - December 8, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Earlier this year lawmakers passed a bill loosening Delaware’s landmark Coast Zone Act. That measure, signed into law by Gov. John Carney in August, allows businesses to set up new heavy industry on 14 sites along the coast previously protected.

But this change doesn’t happen overnight. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control needs to create new regulations setting conditions for new industrial activity at those sites. Contributor Jon Hurdle recently spend time checking with those for and against this change to Coastal Zone Act to see just how the process writing these regulations is going.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discusses DNREC's work to create regulations to govern changes to the Coastal Zone Act.

A plan to change the way poultry giant Allen Harim handles wastewater from one of its processing plants has some Milton area residents about its possible impact on their drinking water. Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes takes an in-depth look at the project and the questions it’s raising. She also visited Rehoboth this week to learn about a newly released archeology study of remains found in that area that sheds new light on a part of Delaware's early 17th century history.

Delaware Public Media's science reporter Katie Peikes examines Allen Harim's new plan to dispose of wastewater from its Harbeson plant and results of a study of 17th century remains found in the Rehoboth area.

The opioid epidemic has affected the nation, including Delaware, for more than 20 years. Though recent state legislation has slowed the amount of opioids prescribed in the First State, the number of suspected overdose deaths continues to rise. Nearly a dozen people died of suspected overdoses in Delaware over Thanksgiving weekend, and the number for the year stands at more than 220.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino talked to Dr. Andrew Kolodny, Co-Director of the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative at Brandeis University’s Heller School, during his visit to Delaware this week about the progression of the opioid epidemic and its effect on the First State.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino Dr. Andrew Kolodny, Co-Director of the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative at Brandeis University's Heller School.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with Delaware Supreme Court Justice Karen Valihura, who took part in last month’s national Women in Litigation Conference in Philadelphia. The conference had the theme “Leading for Success in the Courtroom, the Judiciary and in the Profession” and Justice Valihura says it discussed in depth advancement of women in federal and state courts.