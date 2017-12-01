The Green - December 1, 2017
The process of crafting a balanced budget for the next fiscal year is already underway. But State Treasurer Ken Simpler wants to look beyond the coming year for long term answers to persistent budget issues. Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Mueller chats with Simpler about forging what he’s calls a “grand bargain” on the state budget.
Delaware’s League of Women Voters recently sponsored a panel discussion in Sussex County on human trafficking to shed some light on this $150 billion worldwide industry, and its presence in the First State. Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino was there and takes a closer look at the issue and Delaware's response.
The state of Delaware is putting the spotlight on John Dickinson, the "Penman of the Revolution,” on the 250th anniversary of the publication of his “Letters from a Farmer in Pennsylvania to the Inhabitants of the British Colonies.” We explore the role Dickinson and those letters played in the American Revolution in this month's History Matters.
Are there some people on your holiday shopping list that are difficult to find just the right gift for? In this week's Enlighten Me, contributor Larry Nagengast offers some unique holiday gift ideas you can get from local artisans.