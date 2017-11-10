The Green - November 10, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

Artesian Water's planned wastewater treatment and storage facility north of Milton will allow poultry giant Allen Harim to stop discharging its treated wastewater into Beaverdam Creek and send it to this new facility instead. That water will then be sprayed onto several fields in Milton. Many residents oppose this plan, worrying wells will be contaminated. Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes speaks with one who lives next to Beaverdam Creek, Jeanette Wagner, who says this move by the two partners will actually help clean up the creek.

Retailers and shoppers are anticipating a flurry of activity for the winter holidays, with sales expected to be the merriest since 2005. And consumers are changing the way they shop, with online purchases expected to surpass sales at brick-and-mortar stores for the first time. Contributor Eileen Dallabrida has an in-depth look at the holiday shopping season outlook.

In a remote part of Afghanistan in 2010, U-S Marine Sergeant Craig Grossi fed a piece of beef jerky to a funny-looking stray dog. A few days later, when it was time for Grossi’s unit to be airlifted out, the dog -newly dubbed Fred - was on the helicopter with them. It was the first leg of an international journey to Fred’s new home with Grossi’s family in the United States. For this week’s Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele chats with Craig about his new memoir “Craig and Fred: A Marine, A Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other.”

Delaware’s language immersion program in public schools – launched in 2012 – continues to grow and draw attention. There are now twelve school districts in the First State using these programs -- some which teach Chinese, and others which teach Spanish. But just how well are they working? Are they making a measurable difference with students in them? Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino chats with Delaware State University Assistant Prof. of Applied Linguistics Dr. Brody Bluemel about his upcoming study into just how effective the language immersion program is.