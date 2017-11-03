The Green - November 3, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

A land bank created two years ago to address blighted and abandoned properties in Wilmington is beginning to make progress. We get an update on the Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank from contributor Larry Nagengast.

landbankgreen-11317.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the progress made by the Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank. Listen • 14:15

NASA is spending time researching how life in space affects astronauts bones, and had found extended time in weightlessness can also accelerate bone loss. The NASA scientist studying this rapid bone deterioration thinks her findings on what’s experienced in space can be used here on Earth and Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes tells us that some here in Delaware are specifically looking at how her research could help prevent broken bones and improve bone health.

bonesciencegreen-11317.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes examines how local researchers are looking at NASA research into bone loss in space to help patients on Earth. Listen • 5:45

In this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele introduces us to a group of local artists who created an informal sketching group that's become an official Chapter of International Urban Sketchers and looks ahead to the new Delaware ChoralArts season.

artsplaylistgreen-11317.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Urban Sketchers co-administrator Rosemary Connelly and with Delaware ChoralArts Conductor David Christopher in this week's Arts Playlist Listen • 15:16

There’s a new business incubator in Dover, created by the Kent County Department of Economic Development in two thousand square feet of office space in the Levy Court complex. In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews Kent County Economic Development Director James Waddington about the effort to help new small businesses in Central Delaware get off the ground.