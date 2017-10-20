© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

The Green - October 20, 2017

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published October 20, 2017 at 4:28 PM EDT

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual stories below:

Former Vice President Biden and Ohio Gov. John Kasich shared the stage at the University of Delaware this week to talk about the partisan divide in politics and the erosion of civil discourse. We take an in-depth look at what Biden and Kasich covered during their event with UD Associate Communications professor Dannagal Young.

BIDENKASICH_GREEN-10-20-17.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews UD Associate Professor of Communication Dannagal Young.

Delaware is among the states significantly affected by the nation’s opioid epidemic. 308 people died from overdose in the First State last year, and the total this year is up to 182.  Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino looks at how the opioid crisis is affecting the First State and what’s being done with Div. of Public Director Dr. Karol Rattay.

opioddelaware_green-10-20-17.mp3
Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino interviews Director of Delaware's Public Health Dr. Karyl Rattay about the opioid crisis in the First State.

This week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Stelle takes us to The Brandywine River Museum of Art to check out its latest exhibit, a new immersive video exhibition called Dylan Gauthier: highwatermarks 

arts_highwater_green-10-20-17.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Brandywine River Museum of Art Artist in Residence Dylan Gauthier and Museum director Tom Paydon.

NASA scientists announced earlier this week they have detected what happens when two neutron stars collide.  In a galaxy far away, two neutron stars collided to create ripples in space and time. For this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes spoke with University of Delaware professor Judi Provencal - the resident astronomer at Delaware’s Mt. Cuba Observatory  - about what this discovery means.

enlightennuetronstars_green-10-20-17.mp3
Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes interviews University of Delaware professor Judi Provencal, resident astronomer at Delaware’s Mt. Cuba Observatory.

Delaware Headlines
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades.
See stories by Tom Byrne
Related Content
Load More