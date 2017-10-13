The Green - October 13, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Delaware is taking a fresh look at the possibility of developing off-shore wind projects after its first attempt stalled a few years ago. Contributor Jon Hurdle has more on the working group created by Gov. John Carney to examine at the pros and cons of pursuing such projects and offer its recommendations.

The U.S. Department of Education last month rescinded Obama-era directives and issued interim guidelines to schools, colleges and universities on handling complaints of sexual violence on campus. Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Mueller examines reactions to that decision and what it could mean for schools locally.

There are approximately 74,000 veterans living in Delaware, and for many of them, the most difficult battle took place here at home as they re-entered civilian life. To help facilitate a community dialogue about this process, the Delaware Art Museum is teaming up with The Grand Opera House to host Re-Entry: A Performance Tribute to Veterans next month. In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with Delaware Art Museum community connections and performance program specialist Jonathan Whitney to talk about the project.

Lisa Blunt Rochester became the first woman to represent Delaware in Congress when she was elected last year – but one group believes more needs to be done to get women in the First State involved in politics. We talk to Suzanne Moore, founder of Ready to Run Delaware, a program launching locally this month that aims to encourage women to seek elected office.