The Green - October 6, 2017

A recent poll from the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication asked Americans the question: do people in your community view Muslims as being more “us” or more “them.” Almost three quarters of Americans surveyed answered more “them.”

UD Associate Professor of Communication Lindsay Hoffman is with school’s Center for Political Communication. She spearheaded this poll and directs the center's annual National Agenda fall speaker series, which this year focuses on divisions in the American society.

Delaware Public Media’s Nick Ciolino caught up with Hoffman this week to discuss the poll’s findings and the role conversations about these national divides can play.

Delaware Public Media's Nick Ciolino interviews professor Lindsey Hoffman from UD's Center of Political Communication.

In 2010, 57% of all pregnancies in Delaware were unintended, the highest rate in the nation. That year, the federal and state governments spent over $94 million on unintended pregnancies in the First State. With more than $10 million in private funds, the group Upstream USA set out early last year to change those numbers through a program called Delaware CAN.

Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly spoke to one Delaware woman about how the program has helped her. Her name has been changed to protect her privacy.

Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly explores the impact of Upstream's Delaware CAN program on unintended pregnancies in the First State.

Delaware Shakespeare is about to embark on its 2017 Community Tour, bringing As You Like It to venues around the First State. In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele chats with Delaware Shakespeare's David Stradley about the tour. She also sits down with and The Grand Opera House's Andy Truscott about William Patrick Corgan's show in Wilmington this month.

Delaware Public Media's Kelli Steele interviews Delaware Shakespeare's David Stradley about its 2017 Community Tour and The Grand Opera House's Andy Truscott about William Patrick Corgan's show.

Job creation is a topic we hear a lot about lately. State and local officials regularly talk about how to bolster the state economy by attracting companies that will create new jobs and retaining companies to avoid losing jobs.

And recently former Vice President Joe Biden and his new Biden Institute held a panel discussion at the University of Delaware focused on training Americans for the jobs of the future, specifically growing middle class jobs by teaching people different skills - ones that can help them compete in fields with increasingly sophisticated positions.

But those aren’t the only available jobs that are looking for a workforce to fill them. There’s also what are called middle skill jobs. The National Skills collation says 51 percent of jobs in Delaware are middle skill, but only 43 percent of workers in the state are trained to that level.

What are these middle-skill jobs and what potential do they hold? For this week’s Enlighten Me, we sat down with Dawn Career Institute president Michael Glanz, whose institution trains people for middle skills jobs – to learn more about them.