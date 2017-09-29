© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - September 29, 2017

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published September 29, 2017 at 4:05 PM EDT
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

It was just over a year ago that Lisa Blunt Rochester won a competitive Democratic primary for Delaware’s lone Congressional seat, setting her on the path to become the first woman and first African American to represents the First State in Congress.

Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Mueller spent some time this week with Congresswoman Blunt Rochester discussing her first year in office.

Delaware Public Media political reporter Sarah Mueller interviews Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester.

The Schwartz Center for the Arts in downtown Dover shuttered its doors this past June. The board of the Schwartz Center cited state funding cuts to the arts and overwhelming overhead costs for the move.

Now, a citizens working group is being put together to discuss possibly re-opening the facility located on South State Street.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with Dover City Council President Tim Slavin to discuss this endeavor.

Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele interviews Dover City Council President Tim Slavin about reopening the Schwartz Center.

The University of Delaware has joined two Virginia institutions to show state and federal officials what kinds of technologies they can use to understand climate change's impact on the ever-changing coastline of Virginia’s Wallops Island – and perhaps prepare for what’s to come.  Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes about that effort.

Meanwhile, Pamela D'Angelo reports on saying farewell to the gift shop and restaurant perched on an island in the middle of  Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel for Chesapeake: a Journalism Collaborative.

Delaware Public Media’s Katie Peikes speaks with UD oceanography professor Art Trembanis about climate change research at NASA's wallops Island facility and Pamela D'Angelo reports on the closing of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel restaurant and gift shop for Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative.

One Wilmington home listed on Airbnb is also on the National Register of Historic Places – and likely one of the oldest homes remaining in the city, built around 1745. Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly interviews the home's owners for this month edition of History Matters.

Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly interviews Jan Almquist - one of the owners renting a home on the National Register of Historic Places on Airbnb.

