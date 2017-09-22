The Green - September 22, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

At a time when charter schools and magnet schools are fairly common throughout the First State, it’s hard to remember that it wasn’t that long ago they weren’t. And at the beginning, they had their difficulties getting off the ground.

One of the schools that blazed that is the Cab Calloway School for the Arts. It opened in September 1992 as Red Clay’s Creative and Performing Arts Middle School with 200 students. Now, it’s a middle and high school that’s home to 940 students and celebrating its 25 anniversary.

But the road to 25 was not always so smooth – and it’s a story contributor Larry Nagengast chronicles in his latest piece.

We take some time this week to reconnect with Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative – our partnership with four other public radio organizations—WYPR in Baltimore, Virginia Public Radio, Delmarva Public Radio at Salisbury University, and WESM at The University of Maryland Eastern Shore - to produce reports examining a broad spectrum of issues affecting the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed.

The Chesapeake Bay is host to the largest breeding population of osprey in the world. But contributor Pamela D'Angelo tells us biologists say there's been a decline in population during the last few years. We also hear from Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes, who tells us how ecotourism is growing by getting visitors thinking about the natural environment around them.

Music is back in the air on the campus of the University of Delaware this month as UD’s Department of Music opens its 2017-2018 Fall Concert season.

For our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele sat down with UD Department of Music spokeswoman Diana Milburn and UD’s Director of Orchestral Activities Dr. James Anderson discuss the school’s music program and learn more about some of the performers scheduled for this season.

Autism Delaware's fall fundraisers, the Blue Jean Ball and Fall Auction Gala, help support individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) statewide, but that’s not all the organization is doing. It’s also advocating on multiple issues – including education.

In this week’s Enlighten Me, we chat with Autism Delaware development director David Woods and the organization’s public policy and community outreach director Alex Eldreth about their outreach and advocacy.