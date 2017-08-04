The Green - August 4, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Later this month, the U.S. will experience a total solar eclipse, but it won’t be the same experience everywhere. Some place,like Delaware, will only get a partial show. Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes talks everything eclipse with University of Delaware Astronomy professor Dr. John Gizis. And in our latest History Matters, we also learn more about local historic preservation efforts being spearheaded by Preservation Delaware.

The Green talks solar eclipse with University of Delaware astronomy professor John Gizis and historic preservation with Preservation Delaware Executive Director James Hanby.

The University of Delaware is hosting two dozen young African leaders again this summer – leaders who are looking to learn ways to expand the work they do in their countries and deepen connections between the U.S. and Africa. We heard a conversation with one group of fellows last week. Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly brings us a second conversation with another set of fellows this week.