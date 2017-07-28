The Green - July 28, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

A year ago, Design Lab Charter school won a $10 million national grant to develop a prototype “super school”.

Since then, a leadership shake up has seen the school’s co-founder resign and thrown the future of the grant into question. We examine the situation with Delaware Public Media contributor Larry Nagengast.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Design-Lab charter school's leadership shake-up and it possible impact in the $10 million dollar grant it received.

The University of Delaware is hosting two dozen young African leaders again this summer – leaders who are looking to learn ways to expand the work they do in their countries and deepen connections between the U.S. and Africa. Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly sat down with a group of those fellows to chat about discuss their work and topics like media censorship and accessibility in their countries