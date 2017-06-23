The Green - June 23, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Lawmakers spend part of week vetting proposals to increase Delaware’s personal income tax to deal with the state budget woes. Political reporter James Dawson joins us to discuss those plans and this week’s other legislative news.

GREENSEG1-6-23-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss the latest developments in Delaware 2018 budget battle. Listen • 6:05

Concord Mall is one of many malls nationwide struggling and this week its owner said it is ready to make changes. Contributor Eileen Dallabrida has more on that decision and what it could mean for local shoppers.

GREENSEG2-6-23-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributors Eileen Dallabrida discuss changes coming to Concord Mall. Listen • 5:25

The Firefly Music Festival concludes its 6th year in Dover last week. Contributor Rob Kalesse looks back at the 2017 edition and what’s next for the event.

GREENSEG3-6-23-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Rob Kalesse discuss the 2017 edition of Firefly and the festival's future. Listen • 10:00

History Matters continues its look at jazz in Wilmington. In part 2, Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly examines the complex life of one of Wilmington’s most widely received jazz musicians, vibraphonist Lem Winchester.

GREENSEG4-6-23-17.mp3 Part 2 of History Matters' series on jazz in Wilmington looks at the life and legacy of one of Wilmington’s most widely received jazz musician - vibraphonist Lem Winchester. Listen • 12:00

In this week's Enlighten Me, we hear a piece on alternative schools from students in our Generation Voice youth media project in the Brandywine School district.