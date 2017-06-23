The Green - June 23, 2017
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:
Or listen to individual stories below:
Lawmakers spend part of week vetting proposals to increase Delaware’s personal income tax to deal with the state budget woes. Political reporter James Dawson joins us to discuss those plans and this week’s other legislative news.
Concord Mall is one of many malls nationwide struggling and this week its owner said it is ready to make changes. Contributor Eileen Dallabrida has more on that decision and what it could mean for local shoppers.
The Firefly Music Festival concludes its 6th year in Dover last week. Contributor Rob Kalesse looks back at the 2017 edition and what’s next for the event.
History Matters continues its look at jazz in Wilmington. In part 2, Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly examines the complex life of one of Wilmington’s most widely received jazz musicians, vibraphonist Lem Winchester.
In this week's Enlighten Me, we hear a piece on alternative schools from students in our Generation Voice youth media project in the Brandywine School district.