The Green - June 16, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

As lawmakers continue to squabble over how to fill Delaware’s 2018 budget hole, cuts to education spending appear likely to be part of any solution, leaving school districts and other education groups on edge. Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews the head of the state's largest teacher's union, Delaware State Education Association president Frederika Jenner, about those cuts and other First State education issues.

GREENSEG1-6-16-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews DSEA president Frederika Jenner. Listen • 12:59

At Legislative Hall, battle over how to deliver a balanced 2018 state budget got a bit more heated this week. Republican and Democratic leadership sparred publicly over what needs to be done with less than two weeks remaining to have a spending plan in place. Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson visits The Green to sort through what happened at Leg Hall this week.

GREENSEG2-6-16-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss the latest developments in Delaware 2018 budget battle. Listen • 5:55

With Wilmington’s Clifford Brown Jazz Festival returning next week, this month's History Matters begins a multi-part look at jazz in the state's largest city. Part 1 looks at Robert “Boysie” Lowery, who taught Clifford Brown and many other jazz musicians, locally and beyond.

GREENSEG3-6-16-17.mp3 Part 1 of History Matters' series on jazz in Wilmington looks at the life and legacy of jazz musician and teacher Robert “Boysie” Lowery. Listen • 11:54

Our latest Arts Playlist take us to the Brandywine River Museum of Art to learn about its series focused on the impact of World War I on regional illustrators who chronicled the Great War through their work.

GREENSEG4-6-16-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews Brandywine River Museum Curator Christine Podmaniczky about its series on World War I and regional illustrators. Listen • 9:59

This week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes takes on the Delaware Bay to learn about UD researchers' efforts to track microplastics in First State waterways.