The Green - June 9, 2017

State budget negotiations grabbed the spotlight again at the end of the week. Political reporter James Dawson tells us why –and delves into other major issues before the General Assembly over the past seven days.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss the latest on state budget negotiations and other legislative issues.

Prison reform remains a front-burner issue in the First State after a prison uprising in February left a correctional officer dead. Last week, the preliminary findings of an independent review of that incident and the state's prison system were released. This week, Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly sat down with David Fathi, Director of the ACLU National Prison Project to hear what ACLU found in its examination of the state of Delaware prisons.

Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly interviews David Fathi, Director of the ACLU National Prison Project.

NextFab, the Philadelphia-based “gym for innovators,” opens next week in downtown Wilmington, providing the most significant brick and mortar evidence that the city’s Creative District is more than murals and pocket parks. Contributor Larry Nagengast gives us a sneak peek and discusses what NextFab means for the Creative District.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the arrival of NextFab in Wilmington's Creative District.

In our latest story from Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative, contributor Pamela D'Angelo examines what President Trump's proposed budget cuts could mean for oyster restoration efforts in the Bay watershed.

Contributor Pamela D'Angelo reports on impact President Trump's budget cuts could have on Chesapeake Bay oyster restoration.

The latest craze dominating kids' attention these days is fidget spinners. But the question of whether they are a toy or tool to help kids with attention issues made dealing with them difficult for schools this spring. In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes looks at how elementary schools around the First State responded.