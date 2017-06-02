© 2021
Delaware Headlines

The Green - June 2, 2017

Delaware Public Media | By Delaware Public Media
Published June 2, 2017 at 4:08 PM EDT
the_green_small_web.jpg

Listen to this week's edition of The Green:

Or listen to individual stories below:

Lawmakers on the budget writing Joint Finance Committee starting making cuts this week to chip away at the state’s budget shortfall. Then, they stopped - at the request of Democratic leadership.  Political reporter James Dawson joins us to examine latest act in this year’s budget drama.

GREENSEG1-6-2-2017.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discussion the latest news on lawmakers' work to produce a balanced state budget.

Christiana Care's Division of Addiction Care Medicine director Dr. Terry Horton is an internationally-recognized authority on substance abuse  He talked with Delaware Public Media's James Morrison about where things stand in the battle against the opioid epidemic locally and nationwide.

GREENSEG2-6-2-2017.mp3
Delaware Public Media's James Morrison interviews Dr. Terry Horton, chief of Christiana Care's Div. of Addiction Medicine, about the battle against the opioid epidemic.

In this month's History Matters, produced in collaboration with the Delaware Historical Society, Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly explores the Green Book - a travel guide of safe places for African Americans to use during segregation – and its connection to the First State.

GREENSEG3-6-2-2017.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly tells us about the Green Book - a travel guide of safe places for African Americans to use during segregation - in this month's History Matters.

In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart introduces us to graphic designer and University of Delaware professor Colette Gaiter and her politically-charged art on display at the Mezzanine Galley in Wilmington this month.

GREENSEG4-6-2-2017.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart interviews graphic designer and University of Delaware Professor Colette Gaiter about her new show “Alternative True Facts.”

In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes introduces us to a young man who’s out-running the challenges he faces living with cyctic fibrosys.

GREENSEG5-6-2-2017.mp3
Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes speaks with Townsend teen Michael Davis and his mother, Jen Caruso about living with Cystic Fibrosis.

