The Green - June 2, 2017

Lawmakers on the budget writing Joint Finance Committee starting making cuts this week to chip away at the state’s budget shortfall. Then, they stopped - at the request of Democratic leadership. Political reporter James Dawson joins us to examine latest act in this year’s budget drama.

Christiana Care's Division of Addiction Care Medicine director Dr. Terry Horton is an internationally-recognized authority on substance abuse He talked with Delaware Public Media's James Morrison about where things stand in the battle against the opioid epidemic locally and nationwide.

In this month's History Matters, produced in collaboration with the Delaware Historical Society, Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly explores the Green Book - a travel guide of safe places for African Americans to use during segregation – and its connection to the First State.

In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart introduces us to graphic designer and University of Delaware professor Colette Gaiter and her politically-charged art on display at the Mezzanine Galley in Wilmington this month.

In this week's Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Katie Peikes introduces us to a young man who’s out-running the challenges he faces living with cyctic fibrosys.