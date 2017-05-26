The Green - May 26, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or listen to individual stories below:

Lawmakers are considering changes to Delaware’s Coastal Zone Act that might allow more development in areas currently off limits to industry. Contributor Jon Hurdle takes a deeper look at the debate over the proposed adjustments to this landmark legislation.

GREENSEG1-5-26-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss proposed changes to Delaware's Coastal Zone Act. Listen • 11:19

The anticipated blossoming of charter schools near Wilmington’s Rodney Square hasn’t worked out quite as envisioned, but four city charters say they’re thriving as they deepen their downtown roots. Contributor Larry Nagengast examines the state of city charter schools.

GREENSEG2-5-26-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss Wilmington's charter schools. Listen • 14:49

Our Megan Pauly sits down with New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer to learn more about his plan to attack crime by addressing vacant housing.

GREENSEG3-5-26-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly interviews NCCo Exec. Matt Meyer about his vacant housing initiative. Listen • 8:34

Our James Morrison explains how your visit to the beaches in Rehoboth will be different this summer thanks to a new ordinance limiting what you can bring when you plant yourself in the sand.

GREENSEG4-5-26-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Morrison reports on the tent ban in Rehoboth Beach. Listen • 3:45

Plus, our science reporter Katie Peikes introduces us to some Middletown students whose experiment heads to space next week in this week's Enlighten Me.