NCCo Exec. Matt Meyer announces new strategy addressing vacant housing
New Castle County recently announced new measures to address vacant housing. County Executive Matt Meyer signed legislation allowing the county to register vacant properties if the owner fails to register them – and imposes additional penalties and fees for vacancy.
It’s part of a broader county strategy that includes prioritizing rapid rehabilitation and resale of vacant properties, streamlining the Sheriff sale process
Delaware Public Media’s Megan Pauly sat down with Meyer to discuss these efforts and what impact he hopes they’ll have.
