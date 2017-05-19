The Green - May 19, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or listen to individual stories below:

Gov. John Carney is ready to dismantle Delaware’s Economic Development office an turn to a public-private partnership to lure and retain businesses Political reporter James Dawson joins us to discuss that potential sea change in Delaware’s approach to economic development and this week's other top stories at Legislative Hall.

GREENSEG1-5-19-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and political reporter James Dawson discuss this week's news from Legislative Hall, including Gov. Carney's plan to dismantle DEDO. Listen • 10:29

Science reporter Katie Peikes was also at Legislative Hall this week to check in on lawmakers' latest effort to get the state’s long awaited aquaculture industry up and running by addressing concerns residents on Little Assawoman Bay have about the program.

GREENSEG2-5-19-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes reports on a compromise reached on shellfish farming in the Little Assawoman Bay, and how it could affect Delaware's emerging aquaculture program. Listen • 5:20

In our latest story from Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative, contributor Pamela D'Angelo explores the intersection between immigration law and the Chesapeake Bay's seafood industry.

GREENSEG3-5-19-17.mp3 Contributor Pamela D’Angelo reports on seasonal worker visas and the Chesapeake seafood industry for Chesapeake: A Journalism Collaborative. Listen • 5:05

Our Arts Playlist features Mark Arehart's conversation with the co-founder of the women artists group Assemblage, which is showing off its work at the Delaware Art Museum.

GREENSEG4-5-19-17.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart's interview with painter and Assemblage founder Rosalind Bloom. Listen • 12:39

And in this week's Enlighten Me, James Morrison interviews University of Delaware computer engineering professor Chase Cotton about the school's new Cybersecurity suite and bevy of issues the burgeoning cybersecurity face now and in the future.