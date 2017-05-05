The Green - May 5, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or listen to individual stories below:

Hot button issues were front and center at Legislative Hall this week as both the death penalty and physician-assisted suicide were before lawmakers. Our political reporter James Dawson visited this week to offer his latest Legislative Update.

The 2017 edition of the Firefly Festival is just around the corner. It returns for its sixth year in just over a month, taking over the Woodlands at Dover International Speedway June 15th to 18th. And again this year, there will be a First State act among the 140 plus acts playing during the 4-day event. The honor this year falls to the Dover based hip-hop group Trio – Matt Howe, Sam Carter and Matt Coston. Recently, they stopped by our studios to chat with contributor Rob Kalesse and perform a couple of their tracks.

Dogfish Head Brewery founder Sam Calagione won a prestigious Beard award Monday night, named the nation’s most outstanding beer, wine or spirits professional. He finally won the award after being nominated six previous times. About a year ago – Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson sat down with Calagione to discuss craft brewing and his business approach as outlined in his book Off-centered Leadership: The Dogfish Head Guide to Motivation, Collaboration & Smart Growth. With Calagione winning a Beard award, we thought it’d be worth looking back at that conversation in this week’s Enlighten Me.