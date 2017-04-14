The Green - April 14, 2017

Listen to this week's edition of The Green or listen to individual stories below:

After failing in February, the Colonial School District will ask residents again this June to approve a tax referendum to bolster its operating budget. It's a process that is never easy for any school district, but complicated even more now with Gov. Carney's proposed cuts to education funding. We sit down Colonial superintendent Dusty Blakey about this second chance referendum and the state’s current school funding landscape.

The State of Delaware is taking a major step toward beginning a shellfish aquaculture industry in Delaware’s Inland Bays with a lottery next month to distribute leases for available acres for farming. But Delaware Public Media science reporter Katie Peikes reports there's still some concerns being raised about the process.

April is Autism Awareness month and this week we sharing the story of a remarkable transformation for one boy living with autism and his family. Delaware Public Media's Megan Pauly interviews Wilmington native and former Wall Street Journal reporter Ron Suskind, who's book “Life, Animated” chronicles his family’s journey with their son Owen and how he made sense of the world around him through Disney movies.

A delegation from one of Wilmington’s sister cities, Osogbo, Nigeria, recently traveled to the First State, bringing with it 20 works for art. In our latest Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Mark Arehart talked with Shefon Taylor of the Wilmington Office of Cultural Affairs about the two Nigerian artists whose work is featured in the city's Art on the Town (Wilmington Art Loop).

Delawareans will have the chance to indulge their love of wildflowers later this month. For this week’s Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s James Dawson takes us on a field trip to the Mt. Cuba Center near Hockessin.